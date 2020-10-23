Meet Brownie, the new arson-sniffing dog for the Compton Fire Department

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Compton Fire Department on Friday showed off a new addition to the team - an arson-sniffing dog.
Brownie, an adorable 2-year-old English Labrador, is trained to sniff out petroleum-based products at suspected arson fires. She was given to the department as part of a special grant from State Farm. She is only the second arson-sniffing dog in all of Los Angeles County.
Brownie's handler Darren Juarado says the two train constantly and must get re-certified once a year. Since the beginning of her time with the Compton Fire Department at the beginning of September, Brownie has assisted at 15 fires.
