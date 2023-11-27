The 91st anniversary edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade moved through the streets of Tinseltown Sunday, and it featured a performance from Compton High School's marching band.

For first time since 1960, Compton HS marching band performs at Hollywood Christmas Parade

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The 91st anniversary edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade moved through the streets of Tinseltown Sunday, and it featured a performance from Compton High School's marching band.

It was the band's third time taking part in the parade but the first time since 1960, according to band director Anthony Ransfer. He said the students practiced day and night leading up to the parade.

The award-winning 50-member band has received a number of accolades over the years and was even featured on the hit HBO series "Ballers."

Thousands of spectators lined up Sunday along the 3.2-mile, U-shaped route to watch more than 90 celebrities and VIPS, 14 pre-parade and parade performers, 10 bands, six four-story-high character balloons, three floats, 39 movie cars and eight novelty vehicles - ending with an appearance from Santa Claus himself and his reindeer.

In all, some 5,000 participants participated in the parade, which supports Marine Toys for Tots.

Sunday's parade was co-hosted by actors Erik Estrada and Dean Cain along with media personalities Montel Williams, Laura McKenzie and Elizabeth Stanton.

The parade has been held every year since 1928, except from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II, and in 2020, when it was canceled because of the pandemic.

It was first held in 1928 under the name Santa Claus Lane Parade.'' Comedian Joe E. Brown was the first grand marshal in 1932 -- a role later filled by such luminaries as Bob Hope, Gene Autry, Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne.

City News Service contributed to this report.