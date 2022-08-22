WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Street takeovers continue in Compton despite Botts' Dots meant to prevent them

KABC logo
20 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Compton's efforts to prevent illegal street takeovers do not appear to be working.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Compton's efforts to prevent illegal street takeovers do not appear to be working.

Earlier this month, the city installed so-called "Botts' Dots" - literal bumps in the road at certain intersections meant to stop cars from being able to do donuts and other dangerous stunts.

But video taken overnight Sunday shows cars spinning out at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street as if the bumps weren't there.

Other footage also shows street racers taking over the intersection of Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard for over an hour.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.