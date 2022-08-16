Compton installs city's first set of Botts' Dots in hopes of deterring street takeovers

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Compton is taking steps to prevent street takeovers.

The first set of so-called "Botts' dots" have been installed at the intersections of Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard, and at Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street.

These are literal bumps in the road meant to stop tires from being able to spin out and perform donuts.

City Councilmember Andre Spicer said Botts' dots are only being installed at the busiest intersections throughout the city.

"These dots are supposed to stop the tires from spinning (burning rubber) which won't allow cars to do donuts and tear up the streets and the property surrounding," Spicer said in an Aug. 11 Facebook post. "Before y'all get on the posts asking/demanding we put them in your suggested intersections...we have already identified the intersections MOST used. IF they are as effective as we hope they are, THEN we will explore placing them in other intersections."

Botts' Dots pavement markers are named for Elbert Dysart Botts, a longtime Caltrans engineer who retired from the agency in 1960.