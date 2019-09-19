Conception dive boat crew member has filed lawsuit against owner of the boat

By ABC7.com staff
A crew member injured while trying to reach passengers on the Conception dive boat has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the boat.

Ryan Sims claims the Conception was operating in dangerous condition and didn't have proper emergency evacuation procedures. Sims broke his leg during the incident.

The 75-foot boat was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire Sept. 2.

The Pacific Coast Business Times first reported the lawsuit today.

34 people died in the Labor Day fire, off Santa Cruz Island. Sims was one of five people who survived.

RELATED: All 6 crew members were asleep when fatal blaze erupted, preliminary NTSB report says

The NTSB is still trying to determine what started the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa barbara countyventura countycoast guardrescueboat accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
Porn actress Jessica Jaymes dead at 43
LASD deputies say they were beaten by fellow deputies
Vacationers arrive to find Joshua Tree Airbnb burned down
Doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms
Anaheim boy with leukemia gets wish to be cop for a day
VIDEO: P-61 chased by another lion before being fatally struck on 405
Show More
Wilmington gang-related shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded
3 arrested in thwarted shooting plot at Desert Hot Springs High School
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
OC woman who ran "maternity tourism" business pleads guilty
Amber Alert issued after 5-year-old NJ girl lured into van
More TOP STORIES News