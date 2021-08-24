California police investigating 14-year-old girl's death as possible accidental drug overdose

By Melanie Woodrow
CONCORD, Calif. -- A grief-stricken California father wants to warn other parents after his daughter died this weekend.

The Concord Police Department says the 14-year-old's death may have been an accidental overdose.

Fourteen-year-old Valentina Langhammer loved dirt biking and her two siblings. Walter Langhammer says he found his daughter's body in her bed Saturday morning.

"I tell you it's really hard, the hardest part is seeing her, taking her to bed and saying goodnight and then wake up the next day and she's gone," said Langhammer.

Valentina was a freshman at Concord High School.

Concord police say they are not certain of the cause of death, although there are indications the death may have been an accidental overdose after ingesting a pill. The police department tweeted a picture of a possibly similar looking pill to warn the community.
The police department says they are not sure if there are other pills circulating in the school or community but want parents and students to be cautious.

The Concord Police Department tweeted, "There are incidents happening in many communities where pills are counterfeited and laced with other toxic substances, such as Fentanyl, which could be lethal, even in small doses."



In an emailed statement, the Superintendent for Mt. Diablo Unified School District said:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 14-year-old child who was a freshman at Concord High School. The student passed away at home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Mt. Diablo Unified School District employees and stakeholders mourn this tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew the student. There are counselors at Concord High and throughout the District who can respond to students, employees or families who need support. We want to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. The Concord Police Department is investigating this tragedy."

Her father says he's focusing on the happy person Valentina was.

"Lots of friends, very much friendly, really beautiful," said Langhammer.

He says he is committed to finding out why and how she passed away.



