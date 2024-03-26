Conga Room in downtown LA hosting one last celebration before closing its doors

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Conga Room in downtown Los Angeles is getting ready for its farewell celebration on Wednesday.

The event will be hosted by comedian Paul Rodriguez and will have performances by salsa legends Gilberto Santa Rosa and Jerry Rivera, among other artists.

The iconic venue was established in 1999 and became L.A.'s hot spot for Latin music.

Big names in the entertainment industry, like Celia Cruz and Tito Puente, delighted patrons over the years.

