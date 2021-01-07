politics

These 7 California Republicans voted to object election results

Despite lawmakers delivering remarks urging both parties to unify, several Republicans, including seven in California, voted against accepting election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Republicans applaud after Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from Arizona, during a joint session at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hours after a violent mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, Congress reconvened late Wednesday night to vote on certifying President-elect Joe Biden's presidential victory.

But despite many lawmakers taking to social media denouncing the violence of the rioters and later delivering remarks on the congressional floor urging both Republicans and Democrats to unify during a dark hour in our nation's history, several Republicans, including seven from California, voted against accepting election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Former presidents, current lawmakers react in shock after mob breaks into Capitol

"This side of the aisle always believes in working with anyone who wants to move it forward. That does not mean we're going to agree 100% of the time, that does not mean our voice cannot be heard," House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said during the joint session.

While courts in Arizona and Pennsylvania have found no evidence of fraud from the November election, McCarthy, Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) all voted against confirming Biden's presidential win in both states.

Only two Republicans from California voted with the majority to accept the results, Rep. Young Kim (R-Fullerton) and Rep. Tim McClintock (R-Elk Grove).

RELATED: Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao, other staff resign amid DC, Capitol Hill protests

Representative-elect David Valadao (R-Hanford) and Michelle Steel (R-Steel Beach) both missed the vote due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Valadao wrote on Twitter that if he had been present for the vote, he would have also gone with the majority to confirm Biden as the new president.



"Choosing to ignore the facts for the sake of party power is damaging to the American people's confidence in the Electoral College and sets an unwise precedent for future elections," Valdao added.

RELATED: President Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
