These 7 California Republicans voted to object election results

But despite many lawmakers taking to social media denouncing the violence of the rioters and later delivering remarks on the congressional floor urging both Republicans and Democrats to unify during a dark hour in our nation's history, several Republicans, including seven from California, voted against accepting election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
"This side of the aisle always believes in working with anyone who wants to move it forward. That does not mean we're going to agree 100% of the time, that does not mean our voice cannot be heard," House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said during the joint session.
While courts in Arizona and Pennsylvania have found no evidence of fraud from the November election, McCarthy, Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) all voted against confirming Biden's presidential win in both states.
Only two Republicans from California voted with the majority to accept the results, Rep. Young Kim (R-Fullerton) and Rep. Tim McClintock (R-Elk Grove).
Representative-elect David Valadao (R-Hanford) and Michelle Steel (R-Steel Beach) both missed the vote due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Valadao wrote on Twitter that if he had been present for the vote, he would have also gone with the majority to confirm Biden as the new president.
The role of Congress as defined by the Constitution is to count the votes certified by the states. It is not the role of Congress to choose who the states certify. Only states have the authority to appoint electors.— Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) January 6, 2021
"Choosing to ignore the facts for the sake of party power is damaging to the American people's confidence in the Electoral College and sets an unwise precedent for future elections," Valdao added.
