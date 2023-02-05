Texas family searching for car seat for conjoined twins

A Tyler, Texas family is searching for a car seat for conjoined twins Aletzy and Daleyza.

TYLER, Texas -- A family in Texas is reaching out for help transporting their twin girls, who are conjoined.

Aletzy and Daleyza were born last August. Unfortunately, doctors are unable to separate the twins.

Driving the babies to appointments and anywhere is a challenge for their parents. Right now, no such car seat exists to meet their unique needs.

"It would have to be a car bed right now, but even those we don't have anything that we can modify," said their mother, Norma Gaytan.

The family hopes someone can design and build a car seat for the girls.

