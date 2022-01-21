conjoined twins

Conjoined twins separated after 10-hour surgery involving over 2 dozen doctors

The 10-month-old girls were born connected at the abdomen and chest.
EMBED <>More Videos

Conjoined twins separated at CHOP after 10-hour surgery

PHILADELPHIA -- Thanks to the incredible surgeons at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a set of conjoined twins were able to celebrate the holidays at home together - but separated.

The 10-month-old girls, Addy and Lily Altobelli, were born connected at the abdomen and chest.

This meant they shared a liver, diaphragm and abdominal wall.

But it was back in October when more than two dozen doctors spent 10 hours in the operating room separating the babies.

It took another three hours to rebuild their abdomens.

The family, including parents Maggie and Dom, finally flew home to Chicago on December 1.



CHOP released a video about the family's journey on Friday.

"It was, like, a breath of fresh air to come back home and be here," Maggie said.

"And then also be able to sit and play as a family, and really hang out, has been amazing," said Dom.

More than 28 pairs of conjoined twins have been separated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since 1957, the most of any hospital in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiachildren's hospital of philadelphiasurgeryhospitalsconjoined twinsdoctors
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONJOINED TWINS
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
Conjoined twins are headed home from Houston
Miracle surgery separates conjoined twins in Palo Alto
Separated conjoined twins once attached at head resting in separate beds
TOP STORIES
3 Canadians shot, 1 fatally, at ​resort near Mexico's Playa del Carmen
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Kobe Bryant's widow discloses witness list for trial over crash photos
Boy, 14, dies after being shot in head in Pasadena; suspect arrested
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
3 men accused of attacking father and son outside of Toluca Lake pub
Show More
High wind warning issued for parts of SoCal as strong winds move in
Lawsuit accuses Mater Dei athletics coach of raping student in 1980s
Proposal could make rooftop solar panels in CA more expensive
19-year-old killed possibly by stray bullet in South LA
Memorial service for LA County firefighter killed in fire
More TOP STORIES News