Conjoined twins separated after 10-hour surgery involving over 2 dozen doctors

The 10-month-old girls, Addy and Lily Altobelli, were born connected at the abdomen and chest.
This meant they shared a liver, diaphragm and abdominal wall.
But it was back in October when more than two dozen doctors spent 10 hours in the operating room separating the babies.
It took another three hours to rebuild their abdomens.
The family, including parents Maggie and Dom, finally flew home to Chicago on December 1.
Two baby girls, one incredible journey. Conjoined twins Addy & Lily spent nearly a year at CHOP before they were successfully separated. Thanks to an incredible team of specialists, they were able to spend the holidays at home in Chicago. Watch: https://t.co/eFTx1hMgzU. pic.twitter.com/chnTH5WqAL— Children's Hospital (@ChildrensPhila) January 21, 2022
CHOP released a video about the family's journey on Friday.
"It was, like, a breath of fresh air to come back home and be here," Maggie said.
"And then also be able to sit and play as a family, and really hang out, has been amazing," said Dom.
More than 28 pairs of conjoined twins have been separated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since 1957, the most of any hospital in the country.