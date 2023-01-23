SoCal Asian American community leader discusses how Monterey Park shooting impacts community

Connie Chung Joe is CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Southern California, which is the nation's largest legal and civil-rights organization for Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Asian-American community has been marred by a recent rise in violence. The mass shooting in Monterey Park created a new sense of trauma and concerns for safety.

She spoke to Eyewitness News about the impact the shooting is having on the community.

"Whatever the intent of the shooter, the impact is clear to our Asian American community," Joe told ABC7's David Ono. "We feel traumatized, despaired and grieving at this massive loss of lives. At this marring of our celebration of Lunar New Year."

