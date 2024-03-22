This camp inspires the younger generation to build a career in construction and beyond

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The construction industry has an aging workforce and for some time the industry has had a shortage of qualified workers. Finding the industry's next generation is a challenge, in part because many young people aren't exposed to the field.

"We knew it was really, really important that we make sure that you get these career paths in front of boys and girls, especially because most girls are not told about the construction industry. They're not told about how lucrative of a career path it is," explains Jolsna Thomas, the president of The Rosendin Foundation.

TRF Camp Build will take place June 1 in Anaheim. It's free and open to kids currently in 6th grade through the 8th.

Most campers don't come from a family with a construction background, so the aim is to inspire them while helping to create a pathway to employment through high school, setting them apart from most people who enter the trades in their mid-to-late 20s.

"Not only are we teaching them how to use a tool, it's setting them up with the right avenue... in high school, you're going to need to take algebra and if you can take the higher math courses, all the better. It shows them how to take the correct path during high school," said Robert Corona, the Business Manager for IBEW Local 11.

Joel Hsi attended the camp last year and said: "This kind of opportunity, I would say it's more rare, there's not a ton that are open to everybody. Most of the time, I would think it would come through you parents or something, like building in the garage or something like that."

Hsi's mother saw the impact camp had on him.

"He came home so excited and showing off his tools to his brothers and sister. It was just a great experience for him," said Rebecca Hsi.

And for the kids who come to the camp, they will learn more than just how to work with their hands. They will learn how to work with each other.

"It's important that you learn that building isn't an individual activity, it's something that you do together and so when you learn how to work with different personalities, different people, different genders, you learn a lot more," Thomas explained.

The campers are encouraged to fill out an application themselves to explain why they want to come to camp. Their work in camp is then posted on YouTube so they can see the way they completed a project, but also so their parents can watch and see what they are capable of, Thomas said.

"Even if they don't pursue a career path in construction, it's to know they are capable and can do these things that they probably didn't have the confidence to do before coming to camp."