Construction starting on high-speed rail between SoCal, Las Vegas

Once complete, Brightline's train will connect Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga in two hours.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Construction is expected to begin Monday on a planned high-speed rail-line between Southern California and Las Vegas.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will join leaders from privately owned train company Brightline at the start of the construction in Vegas.

Brightline West's train will eventually link Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, a trip that takes well over three hours by car. The company says its fully-electric train will take just over two hours each way.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the time Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics in 2028.