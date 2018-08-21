Contact ABC7 Los Angeles

We want to hear from you! Contact us in the following ways:
ABC7 Broadcast Center
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
Main Line: 818-863-7777
ABC7's phone system is automated. Please select from the various options to reach the appropriate department.
Breaking News Tips: 877-777-NEWS (6397), then dial 1.
ABC7 Job Line: 818-863-7JOB (7562)
Tips may be submitted via social media by posting publicly and including #abc7eyewitness. You may also message us directly on the following platforms:
facebook.com/ABC7
twitter.com/abc7
instagram.com/abc7la/
Submit #ABC7eyewitness news tips and story ideas
Submit press releases
Advertise on ABC7 and abc7.com
Email: ABC7 Eyewitness News
Email: Website, apps & email newsletter subscriptions
Email: Closed Captioning
Email: Story corrections & complaints
Email: Public Affairs
Email: Eye on L.A.
Email: Vista L.A.
Email: Sports Zone
Email: Eyewitness Newsmakers
Order video clips and transcripts from newscasts
LA CLIPS: 323-962-2029
For ABC News: 212-456-7477 if you do not know the program title and date
Videos are not available for World News segments
Closed Captioning Issues - Please contact Technology Operations Manager Todd Olson
(THIS LINE IS STRICTLY FOR CAPTIONING COMPLAINTS ONLY)
Phone number: 818-863-7008
Email: captionHelp@abc7.com
Fax: 818-863-7514
Address: 500 Circle Seven Drive, Glendale, CA 91201
KABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Please visit our Jobs page for more information.
Request Satellite Waivers
The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.
Request an ABC7 Personality
818-863-7230
Fax: 818-863-7227
ABC7 Broadcast Center
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
C/O Teresa Samaniego
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA, 91201
Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.
Contact ABC7 Los Angeles
Top Stories