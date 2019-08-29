Contractor dies after being struck by falling steel plate in trench on Disneyland property, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was transported to a hospital and died after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. at 1020 West Ball Road.
The man went into cardiac arrest after he was injured and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue. The agency described the incident as a "sad accident."
The worker's identity was not immediately released.
A spokesperson for Disneyland Resort released a statement after the man passed away.
"We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," the statement said.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
