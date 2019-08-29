Contractor dies after being struck by falling steel plate in trench on Disneyland property, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was transported to a hospital and died after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland early Thursday morning, authorities said.Firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. at 1020 West Ball Road.The man went into cardiac arrest after he was injured and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue. The agency described the incident as a "sad accident."The worker's identity was not immediately released.A spokesperson for Disneyland Resort released a statement after the man passed away."We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman's family, friends and coworkers," the statement said.