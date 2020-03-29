'Grim Sleeper,' convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., dies on death row at 67

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., known as the "Grim Sleeper," has died on death row at the age of 67, according to authorities.Franklin was found unresponsive in his single cell at San Quentin State Prison on Saturday evening, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. His cause of death, pending an autopsy, has not been determined, though authorities said there were no signs of trauma.In 2016, Franklin was sentenced to death in the slayings of 10 women, including a 15-year-old girl, over two decades in South Los Angeles during the crack epidemic.The killings took place between 1985 and 2007, and were dubbed the work of the Grim Sleeper because of an apparent 14-year gap after one woman survived a gunshot to the chest in 1988.During his sentencing, authorities stated some of the former mechanic and sanitation worker's victims were prostitutes and most had traces of cocaine in their systems.All the victims were either shot or strangled, and their bodies found dumped in alleyways, bushes, and dumpsters or hidden under mattresses.Franklin was still awaiting his execution date at the time of his death.