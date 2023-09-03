The band who was performing at a Trabuco Canyon restaurant and bar when a gunman walked in and opened fire will be hosting a benefit concert Sunday to help the community heal.

Band who was playing at Trabuco Canyon bar on night of mass shooting hosting benefit concert

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- The band who was performing at a Trabuco Canyon restaurant and bar when a gunman walked in and opened fire will be hosting a benefit concert Sunday to help the community heal.

The M Street band was playing at Cook's Corner the night a gunman killed three people and injured six others, including some members of the group. The benefit concert is being held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Old World Biergarten in Huntington Beach, and the money raised will go to the victims' families.

"The band is hoping to make some good come out of this tragedy," read an Instagram post published by the band. "We thank you all for the love, comfort, and support we have received. We are the lucky ones."

Another benefit concert is planned for Monday at Cook's Corner, which reopened Friday following the Aug. 23 shooting, with the manager saying she wants to "bring the family back together."

"We feel it's time to bring the family back together," she said.

READ MORE | Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon reopens following mass shooting that killed 3

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said the gunman -- 59-year-old retired Ventura Police Department Sgt. John Snowling -- entered the bar carrying two handguns and walked directly to his estranged wife, Marie, and shot her once.

Marie Snowling was shot in the jaw but survived. She filed for divorce from her husband late last year.

The gunman then shot the woman with whom his wife was dining, 49-year- old Tonya Clark of Scottsdale, Arizona. Clark managed to run outside the bar, where she died.

Also killed were Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine.

John Snowling was shot and killed in a confrontation with sheriff's deputies.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.