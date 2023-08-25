Coroner releases names of victims killed in Cook's Corner mass shooting

Six people were wounded and three were killed in a shooting at Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon. Here's an update on the wounded.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- The names of all three people who were killed in the Trabuco Canyon mass shooting have now been released.

Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine were all pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting at Cook's Corner bar in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division released the names Friday afternoon after confirming their identities and notifying next of kin.

The gunman, retired police sergeant John Snowling, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene.

Snowling also wounded six people in the shooting, including his estranged wife Marie.

Tonya Clark was a female friend who was dining with Marie Snowling at Cook's Corner that night. John Snowling shot his estranged wife first and then took aim at Clark, hitting her once, investigators say. Another victim was a man who confronted the shooter in the parking lot outside the bar.

A prayer vigil for the impacted families is being held Friday at 7 p.m. at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest.

Of the six people who were wounded, two were initially listed in critical condition at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. The hospital did not release names but provided these details, current as of early Friday afternoon:

Two patients in critical condition: An adult male who was shot in the chest and an adult female who was stabilized and transferred to UCI Medical Center in Orange.

Four adult male patients in stable condition. Three have since been released. One underwent surgery for a bullet wound to the arm and is recovering. The others had minor injuries.