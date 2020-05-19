Corey La Barrie death: 'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva agrees to manslaughter plea in fatal crash

Tattoo artist Daniel Joseph Silva has entered a no-contest plea to manslaughter in the car-crash death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie, officials said Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tattoo artist Daniel Joseph Silva has entered a no-contest plea to manslaughter in the car crash death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie, officials said Wednesday.

La Barrie died on May 10, his 25th birthday, when he was a passenger in Silva's McLaren sports car.

Silva was driving the high-end exotic sports car at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and crashed in Valley Village, killing La Barrie.

Silva, who had appeared on the reality show "Ink Master," was arrested and charged with murder. At the time, prosecutors said he could face a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

The 27-year-old defendant has agreed to a plea of one felony count of gross vehicle manslaughter and faces a sentence of up to four years in state prison.
