Corey La Barrie death: Tattoo artist Daniel Silva arrested in fatal Valley Village crash

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have arrested 26-year-old tattoo artist Daniel Joseph Silva for the car crash death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie.La Barrie died in a car crash on his 25th birthday Sunday night in Valley Village.Police say the driver, Silva, was behind the wheel of a 2020 McLaren 600LT driving fast on Huston Street when he lost control. The car ran off the road and crashed into a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston and Carpenter Avenue. No other vehicles were involved.Police say Silva tried to flee the scene, but bystanders stopped him.Both La Barrie and Silva were transported to a local hospital. La Barrie died at the hospital.Police say Silva has been arrested for murder. He was being held on $200,000 bail.La Barrie's mother alleged in an Instagram post that the driver of the vehicle was drunk. Police made no reference to intoxication in their press release.Silva is a tattoo artist who has been featured on the show "Ink Master" and has a heavy social media following, including more than 1 million followers on Instagram.