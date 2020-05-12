Corey La Barrie death: YouTube star dies in car crash in Valley Village

"My heart breaks right now," his mother posted on Instagram. "On my son's 25th birthday ... he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk (driver)."
Authorities say the crash involving a McLaren sports car happened in the 4900 block of Carpenter Avenue in Valley Village at about 9:40 p.m. The driver hit a pole and then a tree, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a passenger was killed.
LAPD confirmed that the accident was related to the death of 25-year-old La Barrie.
"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," his brother, Jarrad La Barrie, posted on Instagram.
The injured driver was reportedly "Ink Master'' star Daniel Silva. LAPD said no arrests have been made.