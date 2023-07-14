Corona man sentenced to life without parole for killing 3 teens who ding-dong-ditched his home

A man accused of killing three boys by intentionally ramming their car after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him was found guilty of murder.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Corona man was sentenced to life without parole for the 2020 murder of three teenage boys who pranked him by ringing his doorbell and running away, commonly referred to as a ding-dong-ditch.

Anurag Chandra was convicted in a Riverside County courtroom in April. His victims were identified as Drake Ruiz and Daniel Hawkins of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside, who were all 16 years old at the time.

Chandra reportedly showed no emotion when the sentencing was read Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Chandra intentionally rammed the vehicle the teens were in off the road after the prank. Three others in the car were also injured, including two of the victims' younger brothers.

Chandra, who didn't know the boys, testified at trial that one of the boys rang his doorbell and exposed his buttocks before running away, according to The Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Chandra testified that he followed them because he feared for his family's safety and wanted to express his anger. He said he was "extremely, extremely mad" with the prank.

Chandra also testified that he drank 12 beers in the hours before the crash, the newspaper reported.

He said he did not plan to crash into the Prius and testified that he did not stop after rear-ending the sedan because he did not realize anyone had been injured - even though he admitted under cross-examination that he had been driving 99 mph before the collision.

