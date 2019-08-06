Corona Costco shooting: Judge blocks release of video evidence

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles police provided an update Monday on the investigation into the deadly shooting by an off-duty officer at a Costco in Corona.

The department announced that a Riverside County Superior Court Judge has blocked the release of any video that shows the incident.

LAPD also released two pictures taken after the shooting.

The shooting occurred June 14. Officer Salvador Sanchez shot and killed Kenneth French after some type of altercation inside the store.

Sanchez says he was the victim of an unprovoked attack.

French's family says he was developmentally disabled. Both his parents were struck by gunfire and were hospitalized.

Authorities are still determining what exactly occurred in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countyfatal shootingshootingcostco
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead
Gun control advocates protest in front of Thousand Oaks gun store
White supremacist subculture growing on social media, experts say
rePlanet lays off hundreds of workers, closes recycling centers
Rep. Schiff: white supremacists bigger threat in U.S. than ISIS
Victoria's Secret hires first transgender model
Show More
UC Riverside women's basketball coach suspended for 20 days
East L.A. on edge following ICE raids and shooting targeting El Paso Hispanics
Marie Callender's closing 19 sites amid bankruptcy
Newport Beach murder fugitive captured in Mexico
2 people test positive for West Nile Virus in LA County
More TOP STORIES News