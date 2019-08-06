CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles police provided an update Monday on the investigation into the deadly shooting by an off-duty officer at a Costco in Corona.
The department announced that a Riverside County Superior Court Judge has blocked the release of any video that shows the incident.
LAPD also released two pictures taken after the shooting.
The shooting occurred June 14. Officer Salvador Sanchez shot and killed Kenneth French after some type of altercation inside the store.
Sanchez says he was the victim of an unprovoked attack.
French's family says he was developmentally disabled. Both his parents were struck by gunfire and were hospitalized.
Authorities are still determining what exactly occurred in the shooting.
Corona Costco shooting: Judge blocks release of video evidence
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News