Coast Guard suspends search for swimmer gone missing off coast of Corona del Mar

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending the search for a swimmer who disappeared off the coast of Corona del Mar in Newport Beach over the weekend.

The 48-year-old man, who was last spotted wearing a pair of blue biker shorts, did not return to shore when he was expected. The Coast Guard posted a picture of the man on Twitter but did not identify him by name.

On Sunday, the agency said crews were standing down after they searched for 27 hours and conducted 12 search patterns spanning 152 square miles.



The Coast Guard had deployed both a ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu to help in the search.

Anyone who might know the man's location is urged to call authorities at (310) 521-3801.

