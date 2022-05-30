Coast Guard suspends search for swimmer gone missing off coast of Corona del Mar

The 48-year-old man, who was last spotted wearing a pair of blue biker shorts, did not return to shore when he was expected. The Coast Guard posted a picture of the man on Twitter but did not identify him by name.
On Sunday, the agency said crews were standing down after they searched for 27 hours and conducted 12 search patterns spanning 152 square miles.
#Update Coast Guard suspends search for missing 48-year-old swimmer near Corona Del Mar. CG assets searched for 27 hours, conducting 12 search patterns spanning 152 square miles. pic.twitter.com/wbNolL22CR— USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) May 30, 2022
The Coast Guard had deployed both a ship and a helicopter from Point Mugu to help in the search.
Anyone who might know the man's location is urged to call authorities at (310) 521-3801.