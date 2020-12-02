Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 25 acres amid red-flag conditions

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters continued Wednesday to battle a blaze that started Tuesday night near the Corona Municipal Airport and has grown to more than 25 acres.

The Corona Fire Department estimated containment at 15% as of Wednesday afternoon.



The fire was first reported Tuesday night behind the airport at the Prado Basin at less than five acres. But red flag conditions - Santa Ana winds and low humidity - kept it going and spreading to at least 25 acres by the next day.

No damage to structure or injuries have been reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
