Corona man watches remotely from security camera as his home nearly burns from Holy Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Grosso evacuated due to the Holy Fire, but he watched remotely from a security camera as the fire came dangerously close to his home. (@SNKR_ATIC/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battling the Holy Fire hitting the Orange and Riverside counties helped save a man's home from burning, and the homeowner who evacuated got to thank them through a video doorbell installed in his house.

Frank Grosso evacuated to Irvine, but was watching the fire come dangerously close to his home live on his smartphone.

Video from a security camera taken from Grosso's bedroom window and posted on Twitter shows the flames.



Grosso gets great news when one of the firefighters who helped save his house starts talking to him at his door from the video doorbell.

"We're going to hang out here a little while longer before we move on, but your house is safe," the firefighter is heard saying to Grosso in another video posted to Twitter.

"I really appreciate that," Grosso responds from Irvine. "Thank you so much."



The firefighter told Grosso they let nothing get into the house, and the house was left "perfect."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
must-see videovideo camerafireCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire explodes to 18,137 acres in Lake Elsinore area
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
VIDEO: Time-lapse footage shows Holy Fire progression
Holy Fire arson suspect makes bizarre court appearance; bail set at $1M
Dozens of fake Trump stars fill Hollywood Walk of Fame
$35K reward offered in search of Carson native's killer
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside
9-year-old killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash in Moorpark
Show More
Actor Casey Affleck opens up about harassment allegations
Missing woman found dead along with man in Westlake shooting
Amber Alert canceled after 18-month-old taken from Arleta home
Trump says protesting NFL players should 'be happy, be cool!'
Man in 60s struck, killed in DTLA hit-and-run
More News