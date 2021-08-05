Corona movie-theater shooting suspect to face arraignment Thursday

The suspect in the killing of two teens at a Corona movie theater made a brief court appearance Thursday as a defense attorney requested he undergo a mental evaluation following new revelations about a possible motive in the killings.

Joseph Jimenez is accused of shooting two teens at a theater last Monday as they watched the horror film "The Forever Purge."

He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday, but the proceeding was rescheduled to Sept. 27.

In the meantime, his defense team requested Jimenez undergo a mental evaluation.

Earlier this week, Jimenez gave a jailhouse interview to a Riverside newspaper claiming that voices in his head prompted the shootings, adding that he had recently stopped taking medications for schizophrenia.

He said he shot the victims believing it was the only way to save his family from being killed.

His defense attorney told Eyewitness News on Thursday that the interview was not sanctioned by the defense team.

After the shooting, investigators were able to track down Jimenez through an online ticket purchase by one of three friends who went with him to the movie. According to a search warrant, those friends told investigators they left the theater when Jimenez began acting strangely and then left the the theater to retrieve his gun during the movie.

Only six tickets had been purchased for the film. When his friends left, Jimenez apparently was alone in the theater with Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, who had recently begun dating.

Theater employees found the gunshot victims after the film. Goodrich died that evening and Barajas was removed from life support about a week later.

The 20-year-old Jimenez is facing two counts of murder with two special circumstances allegations of lying in wait, making him eligible for the death penalty.

