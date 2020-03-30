Coronavirus

102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy

GENOA, Italy -- A 102-year-old woman in Italy recovered from COVID-19 after spending 20 days in the hospital.

Italica Grondona's doctors said they nicknamed her "Highlander - the Immortal." They said she represents a hope for "all the elderly facing this pandemic."

SEE ALSO: Italy has world's highest coronavirus deaths total, recording 1,000 deaths in just 1 day

Grondona was hospitalized at the beginning of March with heart failure related to COVID-19. She left the hospital on March 26 and will spend time in a care facility to fully recover.

According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 death rate is currently between 4-5 percent with the highest rate of fatalities coming from older patients.

The doctors said Grondona is the only person they know of who might have gone through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News