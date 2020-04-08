Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Air quality significantly improves in Los Angeles amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With most people staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, Los Angeles now has some of the cleanest air of any major city.

In March, EPA data shows Los Angeles had its longest stretch of "good" air quality since 1995!

That news comes as a different study from Harvard University finds long-term exposure to high pollution leads to a higher COVID-19 death rate.

That's because pollution exposure has been linked to conditions like asthma and decreased lung function, which can put coronavirus patients at a higher risk for complications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusair qualitycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News