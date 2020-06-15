Coronavirus

Several Anaheim firefighters battling COVID-19, including two in intensive care

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven members of the fire department in Anaheim have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them is currently on a ventilator in the ICU.

In a tweet, the Anaheim Fire & Rescue department said five of the stricken firefighters are in quarantine with moderate symptoms, while two others are "battling bravely in the ICU." The tweet was accompanied by an image of a firefighter holding hands with Mickey Mouse.

"Like many others around the world, our family has been hit by COVID-19... Please send your thoughts and prayers with them and their families," the tweet read.

While the department has not released the names of the firefighters, a spokesperson with the Orange County Fire Authority identified the firefighter currently in the ICU as Captain Dave Baker.

