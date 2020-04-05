Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Birthing center in Arcadia takes precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus is putting a twist on prenatal checkups at a birthing center in Arcadia.

New Life Midwifery moved everything outside to prevent any possible contamination inside and to protect expectant moms as much as possible.

"This is been just the adjustment we have had to make to provide safe prenatal care for moms and their families," said Chemin Perez with New Life Midwifery.

Every Saturday now the center sees its patients in the parking lot. They've set up two tents for prenatal screening and another as a lab station.

The center has decided not to take any chances of putting expectant mothers at risk by being in a small exam room or the waiting room.

This set up allows them to keep 6 feet of separation and keeps them in the fresh air. The staff was doing everything possible to keep everyone safe.

"We provide gloves and masks for the moms if they don't have them. Every single time we see a mom, the gloves are removed and we change them," said Perez.

Those giving birth in the hospital also faced major changes. Many were not allowing any visitors in and only the mother's partner is allowed in the delivery room.
EMBED More News Videos

Giving birth on its own is already nerve-racking for expectant mothers and their families, but as the cases of COVID-19 surge, Los Angeles-area hospitals are banning visitors to certain areas, possibly leaving anxious mothers to give labor alone.



Some have even been warned that if the facility is overrun with COVID-19 patients, no one but the expectant mother will be allowed in for the delivery.

Back at the birthing center, moms-to-be say they appreciate the creativity and extra care.

"It's a good way to where we can maintain care, but still be in a safe environment without being cooped up and having germs or anything being exposed to," said expectant mom Elisha Swaggerty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyarcadiabirthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruspregnancycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News