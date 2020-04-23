small business

Hair stylists launch statewide petition hoping to be deemed as an 'essential business'

California hair stylists are fighting to reopen their businesses, while practicing safe and clean protocols.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When California's stay-at-home order was first put into place, no small businesses were affected more than hair salons and barbershops. Deemed "non-essential," they were forced to close their doors despite already having some of the most strict regulations regarding sanitization and cleanliness.

Now there are several petitions floating around California, and the nation, asking that hairstylists be deemed essential, so they can reopen for business while practicing safe and clean protocols.

"We can take precaution and take one client at a time," said Corina Garcia, owner of the Style Lounge in Pasadena. "So that we can get people feeling good about themselves...creating that energy again back in the world."

Chris Bair, owner of Shorty's Barbershop in West Hollywood told ABC7, "We do have a very high standard of cleaning and disinfecting after every client."

The petition promises salons and barbershops will still comply with recommendations put forth by the the city and state including face coverings and gloves worn at all times, and one client at a time with a break in between to promote social distancing.

"We take one client at a time and in between clients allowing 15-20 minutes of just sanitizing," said Garcia. "I take this very seriously... I want to be able to open my doors so I can get my rent covered, because eventually this is all going to go away and I still want to keep my business."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleswest hollywoodhairhair stylingcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Downtown L.A. brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
From props to face shields!
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
SoCal eateries opt for loans from small banks to stay afloat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders
Dodgers: Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
Lawsuit filed to stop economic relief for undocumented workers in CA
Coronavirus updates: Live events
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Show More
Immigration nightmare for family caught in Trump policy shift
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
More TOP STORIES News