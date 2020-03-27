Coronavirus

Man lost 81-year-old mom to coronavirus, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime

By Stephanie Sierra
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A California man who lost his mom to COVID-19 was able to say goodbye, but it had to be over FaceTime.

Mike Carter and his wife Dee O'Moore struggled to find closure after saying goodbye to his 81-year-old mom, Pat, Monday night.

"Thank God for the kind nurse that was taking care of mom," Carter said. "She was able to get us on FaceTime, so we could tell her that we love her."

RELATED: NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say

Pat arrived in San Francisco from Panama on Feb. 28. Her condition was described as "lively" and "great" visiting with family and friends.

Two weeks later, complications with allergies sent Pat to the emergency room. Pat's symptoms were mild at first, but they progressed to pneumonia within a week.

"Her breathing started to become more rapid and her cough more pronounced," Carter said. "We did have the concern it was quite possibly COVID-19."
Carter's suspicion became true.

"It happened so quickly," said Carter, adding he didn't expect his parting words would be through FaceTime.

"I think the worst part of it, all the five days, was not being able to be there physically in that room with her," said Carter.

It's a sad reality for families like Carter and O'Moore who are coping with loss during these strange times.
"Families will be hurt and families will be broken and everybody needs to take this seriously," Carter said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecaliforniacoronavirushospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News