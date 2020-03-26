Coronavirus

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Recognizing the economically tough times restaurant workers are facing during the coronavirus crisis, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse is reportedly forgoing a salary to pay the employees still working to feed customers.

In a report by MarketWatch on Wednesday, W. Kent Taylor agreed to forgo his base salary and bonus between March 18 and Jan. 7 of next year. The money will be used to pay front-line workers.

Taylor earned $1.3 million in 2018, including a $525,000 base salary, Louisville Business First reported.

The report added Texas Roadhouse is suspending its dividend in order to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a SEC filing.

The publicly-traded company based in Kentucky employs more than 56,000 workers and has 563 locations in the U.S. and internationally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News