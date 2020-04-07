Coronavirus California

OC hotel opts out of plan to house homeless COVID-19 patients after protests from retirement community

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (KABC) -- Plans to house homeless coronavirus patients at an Orange County hotel have been scrapped after several days of protests from a neighboring retirement community.

Residents of Laguna Woods Village, a 55-and-over community, feared the Ayres Hotel would become a virus hotspot and pose a major risk to the mostly older community. The retirement community makes up most of the city of Laguna Woods.

Opponents of the plan say protests and threats of a lawsuit led to the reversal.

RELATED: Protests continue over OC hotel for homeless COVID-19 patients in retirement community
EMBED More News Videos

Residents of an Orange County retirement community are protesting plans to convert a hotel in their neighborhood to house homeless coronavirus patients.



"Our village is protected and we can move forward in a safe manner," said Jeff Parker, CEO of Laguna Woods Village.

The Ayres Hotel chain released a statement Monday saying it listened to it's neighbors in the city of Laguna Woods and was successfully able to get out of its contract with the county.

The hotel had plans to lease the 138-bed property to the county to become a temporary housing and medical facility for homeless people who have already contracted COVID-19 or are at high risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslaguna woodsorange countycoronavirus californiahotelhomelesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News