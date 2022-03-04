Coronavirus

COVID-related dizziness could be sign of a much deeper health issue, doctors say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-related dizziness: A sign of a much deeper health issue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doctors are now taking a closer look at unusual symptoms affecting some people with long COVID, which is sometimes referred to as "long haulers syndrome."

It's a condition that causes them to experience big changes in their blood pressure and often causes them to faint.

Take Kimberley Brazelton of East Bell for example. She told ABC7 sometimes, she forgets what she's doing.

"I put a spoon inside of a blender as it was going," she recalled. "Just not something I would do normally."

Nothing has been normal since the former emergency room nurse contracted COVID more than a year ago. It was right before she was about to get the vaccine. She and her entire family all had mild cases.

They got better, but Brazelton's symptoms got worse.

"Shortness of breath. Felt like my heart was jumping out of my chest. Dizzy. There's good days and bad days, so it's pretty inconsistent," she said.

At one point, Brazelton had blood pooling in her feet. She went to the COVID Heart Clinic at Loma Linda University Health.

Cardiologist Dr. Purvi Parwani said she's seeing many cases of the virus triggering postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS for short.

"It's a condition where the heart rate goes up when we change position by at least 30 points or more," said Parwani.

Inflammation from infection can throw off the body's autonomic nervous system.

"When we get dysregulation of this nervous system, the heart rate and blood pressure, kind of also get out of range. In this case, it would cause palpitations and dizziness," said Parwani.

Some people with POTS pass out when they stand up. Treatment varies from patient to patient but often includes blood pressure medicine, lifestyle changes and balance therapy.

But could COVID-related POTS be different?

Doctors are seeing it across the country and are working together to find answers.

"We are always looking out for new literature, because this disease, however much we talk about it, it's still relatively new," Parwani said.

Brazelton said she is slowly getting better and looks forward to the day that she can return to working in the emergency room.

"I still push myself as much as I can and fight. Mind over matter. That's all I keep telling myself. I can get through this," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californialos angelesmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsouthern californiahealth caremedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County mask mandate officially ends Friday as COVID metrics improve
Florida gov scolds group of students for wearing masks
Biden administration outlines long-term COVID-19 plan
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
TOP STORIES
LA County mask mandate officially ends Friday as COVID metrics improve
AMC charging more for 'The Batman' tickets in pricing experiment
Former TSA agent charged with attempting to distribute methamphetamine
Beverly Hills vaults company to plead guilty to conspiracy charge
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Ex-LA County sheriff's deputy charged in fatal 2019 on-duty shooting
Show More
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
Rain and snow moves into Southern California on Friday
19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into NorCal daycare, police say
Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
More TOP STORIES News