Coronavirus

CDC says coronavirus does not easily spread on most surfaces

The CDC has not changed its position on how COVID-19 spreads.
Confusing headlines popped up online Thursday after the CDC reworked a section on its website that explains how the coronavirus spreads.

The website stated that the virus does not spread easily on most surfaces, but according to the CDC, this was already known.

ABC News Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Jen Ashton clarified this Thursday morning.

"The fact of the matter is that just because you can detect a virus on a surface doesn't mean it can actually infect someone," Dr. Ashton said.

"This latest CDC information is just saying that contact surface transmission not the primary route by which people are getting sick. It's still through the air via talking, coughing, laughing, singing, sneezing, that's why those masks or face coverings may be playing such an important role in reducing the spread of this virus."

Dr. Ashton recommends people still wash their hands and clean surfaces around you.

The CDC has not changed its position on how COVID-19 spreads. The CDC has always said it recommends cleaning surfaces and washing hands.

How many coronavirus cases in Southern California and the world? See maps by location
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 outlines today's top headlines for coronavirus-related news, including impacts to Los Angeles.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
COVID-19: LA County confirms 46 additional deaths, 1,204 new cases
These 2 popular shopping mall staples are closing stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
OC reports 14 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
Physical distancing 2 weeks earlier could have saved 56K American lives: Study
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
Major formation of historic planes to soar over SoCal on Memorial Day
These 2 popular shopping mall staples are closing stores
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Show More
Coronavirus: 1 person arrested after protest in Orange County
Over 1,000 CA pastors agree to reopen churches on May 31
Coronavirus: 300-plus homeless individuals move into DTLA hotel
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
COVID-19: LA County confirms 46 additional deaths, 1,204 new cases
More TOP STORIES News