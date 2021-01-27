Health & Fitness

Inspectors to look for violations when outdoor dining resumes in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer will be meeting with restaurant owners and employee unions on Wednesday to discuss additional required safety measures.

Outdoor dining in Los Angeles County will be allowed to resume on Friday. Pasadena and Long Beach have their own health departments, and patio dining has resumed.

L.A. County previously restricted dining to 50% of outdoor capacity and mandated that servers wear both masks and face shields.

Ferrer said inspectors will be on the lookout for any violations.

It's unclear what the additional measures will be but Ferrer is warning caution around reopening.

"This would not be the time for people to think because we're reopening, things are looking rosey here in L.A. County. We still have a lot of people in our hospitals. We still have a lot of people passing infections from themselves to others. Many of them are asymptomatic, and unfortunately we'll see a lot more people die over the next few weeks, so we're going to have to ask everyone to really stay with this program," said Dr. Ferrer.

