South LA non-profit leader dedicated to helping underprivileged residents dies from COVID-19

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At 45-years-old, Ever Linares devoted his life to serving others and making the community a better place - even through the coronavirus pandemic.
"Not afraid to pass out PPE. Not afraid to hug somebody who needed a hug," said Andrea Linares, his wife.
He co-founded Resilient Agency, a non-profit organization in South Los Angeles.
"We got office space this year, and we were really excited. He was able to do the work in his own community," Linares said.
At an early age, Linares got involved in gang activity, but through faith in God, he changed his life and the lives of others.
"He didn't care where you came from. All he cared about is that if you needed him, he was there for you," said Resiliency Agency co-founder Miguel Guedel.
Now, his partner in life and ministry is grieving his death.
"We met in our church, actually, 17 years ago," Andrea said.
He died on Nov. 30 after becoming sick with COVID-19. Linares told Eyewitness News her husband suffered a stroke and cardiac arrest.
Outside the Resilient Agency office, friends honored his memory with notes, flowers and pictures. He was committed to fighting violence through love.
"Gangs are not the problem. Gangs are the result of the problem," Guedel recalled Linares would often say.
Even while sick, he tried to ensure families had a Thanksgiving meal.
"Writing the names down, making sure they got their turkey. He wouldn't stop," said his wife.
"He was a man who always put his kids and wife first always... and he was always there for folks in the community," said Guedel.
He was the provider for his wife and children. Their youngest is in elementary school. Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to support a family that has generously served others, and will carry on his legacy.
"You know in ministry, you reach hurting people," Linares said. "He's always had the compassion and that's what attracted me to him. Just somebody who loved God -- a man of faith."
