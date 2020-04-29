Officials extend face covering, physical distancing orders through June 19 in Riverside County

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday and added that the county is also moving to "fully align" with Gov. Gavin Newsom's Stay Home order until it is either amended or rescinded.
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued the order to flatten the curve on April 4. That order was in effect until April 30.
"While we work within the governor's plan for re-opening the state, people must be mindful that COVID-19 has not been eliminated," Dr. Kaiser said in a news release. "The new normal in Riverside County will still require social distancing, facial coverings and other precautions. Summer will only slow the virus, and we are already thinking about what will happen in the fall."
In Riverside County, there are currently 3,735 confirmed coronavirus cases and 141 related deaths.