SurveyUSA poll: Americans making changes to several aspects of daily life amid coronavirus fears

Americans are making changes to almost every aspect of their daily lives and interactions with others due to the coronavirus, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA.The adjustments to everyday habits span from shaking hands with others, wiping down grocery carts before touching them and actively engaging in social distancing.When asked if they chose to not to attend a large, public gathering 31% of survey participants said yes.With all the changes and restrictions to travel, 16% said the novel coronavirus outbreak has caused them to postpone or cancel a vacation.Here are the responses to each question in the poll:39% Yes61% No15% Yes85% No16% Yes84% No40% Yes60% No13% Yes87% No10% Yes90% No26% Yes71% No32% Yes68% No32% Yes68% No26% Yes74% No35% Yes65% No10% Yes90% No