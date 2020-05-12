Coronavirus

Coronavirus: School meal prep service turns to help most vulnerable in Orange County

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing a company's school meal service to a screeching halt, the co-founder turned to helping the homeless community in Orange County.
By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Flexibility and a willingness to serve those in need were the reasons why the co-founder and chief operating officer of Choicelunch said his company was back in business, with his workers back on the line.

Keith Cosby said his company normally feeds nearly 25,000 kids a day, across 300 schools. But there has been a drastic change since the stay-at-home restrictions hit due to COVID-19.

"All of our schools were closing in the week of March 16, 17, and we were put in the unfortunate position where we needed to lay off a good majority of our employees," Cosby said.

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the company's school meal service to a screeching halt, Cosby turned to helping the homeless community in Orange County.

"We were feeding almost 600 homeless people breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week," Cosby said.

This was happening in Santa Ana at The Courtyard, Salvation Army and the Fullerton Community Center.

"In situations like this, you just have to figure out what to do, figure out I have food supply, I have ways to get food, I have people that want to work and when you're put in a situation where it comes to a screeching halt you have to find some way to put those people and that food together in a way that still takes care of the public," Cosby said.

Cosby invites other organizations looking to help the public through meals to contact Choicelunch at 1-855-GO-LUNCH.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkanaheimorange countyschoolsfoodhomelesscoronavirusschool lunchcoronavirus orange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH LIVE: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in CA
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
NY governor proposes law refusing company bailouts if they don't rehire employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
Amid CA's Phase 2 of reopening, some excluded businesses face hurdles
Some patients with chronic pain still hesitant to schedule procedures amid COVID-19
Show More
Corey La Barrie death: Daniel Silva arrested in fatal crash
NY governor proposes law refusing company bailouts if they don't rehire employees
Ontario garbage man gives touching tribute to 2020 graduates
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
More TOP STORIES News