Lowe's Home Improvement will close on Easter Sunday to give employees break amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Lowe's Home Improvement is closing on Easter as a thank you to busy employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Lowe's is closing all stores and distribution centers Sunday, April 12 to give associates a break. Lowe's, considered an essential business in most areas, recently agreed to increase wages through the month of April and provide special payment for hourly associates."We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said Last month, Lowe's announced it's donating $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits.Many grocery stores like Trader Joe's , Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco will also be closed on Easter.