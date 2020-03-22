Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Cars line up bumper-to-bumper for food bank in Anaheim

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Katella Avenue was bumper-to-bumper in each direction Saturday morning in Anaheim as residents waited for food to be distributed by a local food bank.

The hours-long wait for food was worth it for families searching for ways to make ends meet.

More than 2,700 drivers made their way through the pop-up drive-thru food distribution at the Honda Center.

The event was the first of several organized by Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

"There's 290,000 food insecure individuals in Orange County, that was before the crisis. We know that that is growing now and that folks are going to need the help more than ever before," said Claudia Keller, chief mission officer with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

The need for social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19 turning the nonprofit's usual open market model into a drive-up service.

"Canned goods, non-perishables, so that has changed. We are boxing food. Normally, we let folks choose the food that they want. We're having to box it and bag it and get it to folks in a quick and efficient way, but we're prepared to do that for the duration of this crisis because that's how we'll feed people," Keller said.

With the help of volunteers, one load at a time, thousands who suddenly found themselves in great need of the help at least knew where their next meal was coming from.

Second Harvest has at least three more of these pop-up food pantries scheduled. The locations are to be determined, but they will be on Saturdays. Anyone interested in getting more information can dial 2-1-1.
