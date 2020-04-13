Families are creating their own Disney magic at home during the coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disneyland may be closed for now, but as ABC7's Karl Schmid learned, you can still create some Disney magic with your family at home."We had just learned that Disneyland was going to be closed. That hit kind of hard. Once, like Disneyland's closed, this is real," said Tatiana Kelley, a frequent guest at the iconic amusement park.Megan Reeves and her family already miss their visits to Disneyland."We've just been trying to bring light to the situation," said Reeves. "Dad takes them to the park and mom takes them to Disneyland. It's just a happy place for us.""We had an idea of creating Main Street inside of the house. We have a huge play castle so we use that as our Disneyland castle," Reeves said. "We used to do a lot of dress up in the park, so we have some cast member creation costumes that we made."Tatiana Kelley also recreates Disneyland experiences at home with her two sons."I remember thinking, 'I wish I had more time with the kids,' and like now, that time is now," said Kelley. "So I'm trying to embrace it. I wanted time to slow down and it's here."