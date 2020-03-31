Coronavirus California

San Francisco Bay Area siblings create adorable coronavirus rap while stuck at home

By Alix Martichoux
DALY CITY, Calif. -- Two Northern California siblings, left with nothing but time on their hands as they shelter in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic, have made their musical debut with a COVID-19 inspired rap song.

Eighteen-year-old Ariel Chupo put together the beat and his 9-year-old sister Ellie dela Cruz voices the track.

From her moody, dimly lit "studio" she spits prescient rhymes like, "It feels like it's preventing me from chilling socially. It looks like the virus is taking over globally.

"Let me tell you a little something about what is happening, because I'm only 9 years old and my fourth grade year is damaging. We are only at the start of 2020 and already I can't get my Starbucks matcha venti."

We feel you, Ellie.

The siblings in the San Francisco Bay Area say they tag-teamed writing the lyrics. The two told ABC7 News' Dion Lim they want to explore making more music in the future, but Ellie isn't a big fan of crowds. So for now, this quaint coronavirus set-up is perfect for their budding music careers. The siblings say they're working on releasing a song per week on YouTube as the shelter-in-place orders continue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdaly cityrap musicviral videocoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A beatbox lesson in under 5 minutes
Coronavirus: Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians stay connected
Bay Area reacts to strengthened COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News