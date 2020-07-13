Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Orange County officials to hold special meeting on reopening plan for schools

By
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The question of whether to send kids back to school next month is on the minds of a lot of families, with parents, teachers and administrators weighing if it is safe to send them back to the classroom.

On Monday evening, the Orange County Board of Education will be taking up the issue during a special meeting where they will be taking public comment on a proposal to reopen schools.

The reopening guidance came out of a meeting last month with health and policy experts. Some of their guidance says and recommends that physical distancing can be considered but is not mandatory for school-age children. Also, requiring children to wear masks may be too difficult and even harmful. They also say that participation and schools reopening should be voluntary.

Districts are currently in the process of crafting their reopening plans, with the board offering recommendations based on federal and state guidance.

To prepare for schools reopening, the school board received a shipment of protective gear including masks, face shield and hand sanitizer.

Meanwhile, LAUSD will give an update on Monday on the new school year, but this comes as LA's teacher union overwhelmingly voted to keep schools closed.

Also, the CDC, which issued some guidance on schools reopening, will be expected to issue new guidance which currently says teachers and students should be wearing a face covering. Their new guidance is expected to include information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is recommending in-person attendance.

Academic, mental and physical benefits of in-person school outweigh virus risks, pediatrics group says
EMBED More News Videos

As states grapple with how to safely start the upcoming school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing for students to be physically present in classrooms rather than continue in remote learning for the sake of their well-being.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countylausdschoolscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities find body during search for Naya Rivera
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Fruit vendors apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita
LA rent relief program to begin registration Monday amid COVID-19
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Show More
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
SF tech CEO reportedly resigns after video captures racist rant in CA restaurant
56 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Judge orders delay hours before 1st execution in 17 years; administration appeals
Elvis Presley's grandson dead at 27: agent
More TOP STORIES News