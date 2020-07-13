Coronavirus: Orange County officials to hold special meeting on reopening plan for schools

On Monday evening, the Orange County Board of Education will be taking up the issue during a special meeting where they will be taking public comment on a proposal to reopen schools.
The reopening guidance came out of a meeting last month with health and policy experts. Some of their guidance says and recommends that physical distancing can be considered but is not mandatory for school-age children. Also, requiring children to wear masks may be too difficult and even harmful. They also say that participation and schools reopening should be voluntary.
Districts are currently in the process of crafting their reopening plans, with the board offering recommendations based on federal and state guidance.
To prepare for schools reopening, the school board received a shipment of protective gear including masks, face shield and hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, LAUSD will give an update on Monday on the new school year, but this comes as LA's teacher union overwhelmingly voted to keep schools closed.
Also, the CDC, which issued some guidance on schools reopening, will be expected to issue new guidance which currently says teachers and students should be wearing a face covering. Their new guidance is expected to include information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is recommending in-person attendance.
Academic, mental and physical benefits of in-person school outweigh virus risks, pediatrics group says