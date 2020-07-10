Teachers union calls for LAUSD campuses to remain closed when school starts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6286789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As states grapple with how to safely start the upcoming school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing for students to be physically present in classrooms rather than continue in remote learning for the sake of their well-being.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Leaders for the union representing teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are calling for campuses to remain closed when the new school year begins Aug. 18.The board of directors and bargaining team for United Teachers Los Angeles say it's unsafe to bring children back to classrooms as coronavirus infections increase.Union leaders want the district to continue online classes."We all want to physically open schools and be back with our students, but lives hang in the balance," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said Thursday in a statement. "Safety has to be the priority. We need to get this right for our communities."The union will poll its members Friday to see where more teachers stand on the issue. The results of the poll are expected to be released in the evening.Union leadership wanting to focus on online classes for the fall say the state and federal governments have not provided additional resources or the funds needed for increased health and safety measures.The union also released a research paper Thursday on conditions that must be met before staff and students can safely return, "Same Storm but Different Boats: The Safe and Equitable Conditions for Starting LAUSD in 2020-21.''Earlier this week, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer warned school district leaders to prepare for the possibility that students will need to continue remote learning when the school year begins.L.A. school officials have yet to make a decision on reopening.