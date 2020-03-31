Coronavirus: Fears of looting causes closed SoCal businesses to board up

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the prospect of non-essential businesses shutdown through at least April due to the novel coronavirus, some stores are boarding up to protect from the possibility of looting.

"They're just protecting their glass and their inventory - precautionary measures," said Peter Stevens with the company Board-Ups Unlimited.

The high-end women's clothing store Isabel Marant on Melrose Place is all boarded up. And if you're not boarded up, you're merchandise is gone, like Acne Studios in West Hollywood. But, the Beverly Hills Police Department tells Eyewitness news it's not necessary.

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?



"Potentially board-ups could create a safety problem for us or someone else. If someone was able to get inside the business and we can't see in and we don't know what's going on, so it's safer in general not to board up the businesses," said Elizabeth Albanese with BHPD.

In addition to removing merchandise from display windows, Beverly Hills police are offering these crime prevention tips to businesses. Ensure your alarm system is on and functioning properly, make sure your surveillance cameras can be accessed remotely, and have a business contact on file with the department.

"We've seen a decline in calls for service from the community and also crime. We're prepared in the event things change," said Albanese.

Beverly Hills business owner Stephanie Jarin says she's moving all her merchandise to a warehouse, but isn't going to board up because she has 24/7 security.

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.



"I was a little surprised. It's alarming. I don't know what is their motivation. I think we're fine," said Jarin.

Although businesses are shut down, law enforcement agencies are operating at full force. They're encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Essential workers on front lines facing increased stress, health worries
Asian-Americans attacked, spit on and blamed for COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Mayor temporarily suspends all farmer's markets in LA
Villanueva to again allow gun stores to operate amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Pasadena Unified halts 'Grab & Go' meal program amid COVID-19 concerns
Travel agency won't return payments from canceled SoCal school trip
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Coronavirus: Experts weigh in on takeout, delivery food safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News