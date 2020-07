EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Eric Garcetti is warning that Los Angeles could face a second mandatory stay-at-home order if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new report finds that the coronavirus pandemic, which has magnified challenges for families, puts additional stress on parents, which could harm their children's development. And that stress is even higher in communities of color.In the video above, Dr. Cheryl Grills, psychologist and professor at Loyola Marymount University, joined ABC7 on Thursday to discuss how racial stress affects the parent-child relationship, societal stressors, community initiatives for supporting young people in Los Angeles County.